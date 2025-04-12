Stop Andhra from taking up Banakacherla project: Telangana irrigation officials

HYDERABAD: Telangana irrigation officials on Friday reiterated their objections to the proposed Godavari-Banakacherla (G-B) link project by Andhra Pradesh, urging the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) to prevent any further progress on the initiative.

Despite Telangana raising the issue during the recent GRMB meeting on April 7, the AP government proceeded to issue a GO to take up the project. In response, Telangana’s Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief G Anil Kumar sent a letter to GRMB Chairman A K Pradhan, requesting the Board to ensure that AP does not move ahead with inviting tenders for the project.

In his letter, Anil Kumar pointed out that Telangana had formally objected to the project during the board meeting. The project, estimated to cost ₹80,112 crore, aims to divert more than 200 TMCFT of the unallocated waters of the Godavari river. He noted that the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approved the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), named Jala Harathi Corporation, on April 3 to implement the project within four years.