Telangana appoints Justice Shameem Akhtar as SHRC chief, Justice A Rajasheker Reddy as Lokayukta

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Friday issued orders appointing Justice Shameem Akhtar as chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy as the Lokayukta. The government also issued orders appointing the Upa-Lokayukta and SHRC members.

Justice Akhtar served as a judge of the Telangana High Court from 2019 to 2022. He also headed a one-man commission on SC sub-classification, constituted by the state government. He is a native of Nalgonda.

Justice Reddy served as a judge of the Telangana High Court from 2014 to 2022. He hails from Sirsigandla, Nalgonda district, and has been serving as chairman of RERA since 2024.

While Justice BS Jag Jeevan was appointed the Upa-Lokayukta, retired district judge Sivadi Praveena was named judicial member of the SHRC and retired officer B Kishore the non-judicial member.

The Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayukta will serve a five-year term, while the SHRC chairperson and members will hold office for three years or until they reach the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

Notably, the government has not yet finalised appointments for the Right to Information commissioners, including the CIC. This could be done by the end of this month, sources said.

These appointments were finalised at a meeting last week attended by the chief minister, deputy chief minister, Speaker of the Assembly, Chairman of the Council, while the Leader of the Opposition was absent.