Telangana CM Revanth: Expedite dry port land acquisition near RRR

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to develop a dry port near the Regional Ring Road (RRR) to meet Telangana’s logistics needs for the next 100 years. Being a landlocked state, Telangana aims to boost connectivity through this project.

In addition, the government has proposed two new National Highways — one connecting Hyderabad with Raipur, capital of Chhattisgarh, and another linking Hyderabad with Mancherial.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the progress of the RRR, proposed highways and related infrastructure projects with officials on Friday.

Following the Union Home Secretary’s in-principle approval for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada Greenfield Road project at a recent meeting in Delhi, the chief minister instructed officials to prioritise the project.

Officials were directed to complete land acquisition for the northern section of the RRR and to finalise the DPR consultancy for the southern section at the earliest.

The chief minister also asked officials to prepare and submit a proposal to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the Hyderabad–Raipur highway. He gave similar directions for a proposed highway to Mancherial.

Reviewing land acquisition challenges, Revanth Reddy was informed that the NHAI has not agreed to compensate for loss of standing crops in several areas. With the harvest season nearly over, he instructed officials to expedite land acquisition through meetings with farmers.

He asked Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to resolve acquisition issues by coordinating with respective district collectors.

Revanth also emphasised the need to focus on expanding radial roads from the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to the RRR, extending up to the Telangana border.