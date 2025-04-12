Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to launch Bhu Bharati on April 14

KHAMMAM: To further strengthen the revenue system in the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will officially dedicate the newly introduced Bhu Bharati Act to the people of Telangana on April 14, on the occasion of BR Ambedkar Jayanti.

Minister for Revenue, Housing and Information Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy revealed this during a press conference in Manuguru on Friday.

“The Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Land) Act 2025 is a landmark initiative of the Indiramma government, which aims to provide security to the lands that poor people have acquired through their hard work. All district collectors and revenue inspectors are being invited to this event. From this platform, the chief minister will officially launch the Act, even making it accessible to people living in remote corners of the state,” he said.

He criticised the previous BRS government for introducing the Dharani portal, claiming that it had pledged 1.57 crore acres of land to foreign organisations.

He further pointed out that despite Dharani being implemented for three years, no proper rules were formulated. In contrast, he stated that the Congress government, after introducing the Bhu Bharati Act, swiftly worked on creating the necessary rules, ensuring that even minor issues can now be resolved promptly.

Later in the day, Srinivasa Reddy visited the ST Koya tribal family of fine rice scheme beneficiary Vanka Sivalakshmi at Bojjavari Gumpu, Kunavaram Road in Manuguru mandal and had lunch with them.