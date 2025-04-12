TG-TET 2025: Teacher Eligibility Test to be held online from June 3–15

HYDERABAD: The School Education Department on Friday issued a notification for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TG-TET) 2025, to be held from June 3 to 15, for the recruitment of teachers for Classes I to VIII in government schools.

Online applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the examination. The test will be conducted in online computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be scheduled in two sessions: morning (9 am to 11.30 am) and afternoon (2 pm to 4.30 pm).

As per the official notification, all candidates who possess D.El.Ed. / D.Ed. / B.Ed. / Language Pandit or equivalent qualifications, and candidates pursuing the final year of these courses, can appear for TG-TET.

Further, candidates who qualified in earlier TETs can also apply for the exam if they wish to improve their previous TET score.

The examination will be conducted for Paper-I and Paper-II. Candidates who intend to teach Classes I to V must appear for Paper-I, while those who intend to teach Classes VI to VIII must appear for Paper-II. Candidates who intend to teach all classes from I to VIII must appear for both papers — i.e., Paper-I and Paper-II.