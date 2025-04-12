Telangana

TG-TET 2025: Teacher Eligibility Test to be held online from June 3–15

Online applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the examination.
Image of candidates attempting 'Teachers' Eligibility Test' used for representational purposes only
Image of candidates attempting 'Teachers' Eligibility Test' used for representational purposes only(File photo| EPS)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: The School Education Department on Friday issued a notification for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TG-TET) 2025, to be held from June 3 to 15, for the recruitment of teachers for Classes I to VIII in government schools.

Online applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the examination. The test will be conducted in online computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be scheduled in two sessions: morning (9 am to 11.30 am) and afternoon (2 pm to 4.30 pm).

As per the official notification, all candidates who possess D.El.Ed. / D.Ed. / B.Ed. / Language Pandit or equivalent qualifications, and candidates pursuing the final year of these courses, can appear for TG-TET.

Further, candidates who qualified in earlier TETs can also apply for the exam if they wish to improve their previous TET score.

The examination will be conducted for Paper-I and Paper-II. Candidates who intend to teach Classes I to V must appear for Paper-I, while those who intend to teach Classes VI to VIII must appear for Paper-II. Candidates who intend to teach all classes from I to VIII must appear for both papers — i.e., Paper-I and Paper-II.

Teacher Eligibility Test

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com