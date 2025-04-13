Congress bets on fine rice scheme to tackle ‘anti-incumbency’

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress, whose popularity appears to be on the decline of late, is banking on the ‘sanna biyyam’ (fine rice) scheme to counter anti-incumbency ahead of the upcoming local body elections. The scheme, implemented through the Public Distribution System (PDS), is aimed at benefiting a significant section of the state’s poor population.

The Revanth Reddy-led government is also showcasing the scheme as a demonstration of its commitment to fulfilling promises made before the Assembly elections.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched the scheme around 10 days ago in Huzurnagar, the constituency represented by Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

With the chief minister attaching high importance to the scheme, the government is determined to expand the fine rice distribution across the entire state and derive maximum political mileage.

The Congress claims that Telangana is the only state in the country supplying fine rice to ration card holders.

Countering false propaganda

To derive maximum advantage of the scheme, party MLAs, MPs, MLCs, and corporation chairpersons have been actively visiting the homes of beneficiaries in their constituencies and dining with the families following an appeal from Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The minister also urged party leaders to firmly counter the “false propaganda” allegedly spread by opposition parties like the BRS and BJP regarding the rice distribution.

The scheme has reportedly reinvigorated Congress party workers and cadres across the state.

Uttam Kumar Reddy clarified that the Union government supplies only coarse rice to Telangana and asserted that the state government is solely responsible for funding the fine rice scheme. He stated that an additional ₹2,858 crore is being spent by the state to implement the programme. He strongly refuted the claims made by BJP leaders, including Union ministers, that the fine rice is being provided by the Centre.