Government hospitals should be ready for summer: Telangana Minister Damodar

HYDERABAD: In view of the summer, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha instructed officials to establish drinking water facilities, install fans and coolers, take preventive measures against fire accidents and make special arrangements for the treatment of heatstroke victims in government hospitals across the state.

The minister on Saturday held a meeting to review the facilities and safety measures in government hospitals.

He stated that early steps should be taken to prevent fire accidents in the hospitals in summer. Rajanarasimha directed the hospitals to undertake immediate fire safety inspections, check electrical cables thoroughly to prevent short circuits and replace old or damaged wiring.

He reiterated that smoking and consumption of alcohol in and around hospital must be strictly prohibited. The minister further stressed that an action plan must be implemented for heat-related illnesses and that an awareness campaign must be launched.

“Educational programmes should be conducted at hospitals, bus stands and other high-footfall areas. Social media platforms should be leveraged for information dissemination. Special focus must be given to vulnerable populations such as MGNREGS workers, farmers, daily wage labourers,” he added.