SC Justice PS Narasimha for collaborative approach in judiciary

HYDERABAD: Supreme Court judge, Justice PS Narasimha on Saturday highlighted the need for a systematic and collaborative approach in the judiciary, urging judges to move away from isolated decision-making and embrace teamwork, scientific thinking and discipline.

Speaking at a conference on the district judiciary held at the Telangana State Judicial Academy under the aegis of the Telangana Judges Association, Justice Narasimha emphasised that the judiciary must function as an institution, not merely as a collection of individuals.

“A system is not just a building, it’s a vision, an idea,” he said.

“A strong system should be able to function and progress even in the absence of specific individuals. It must embody core values and guide everyone along the right path,” he added.

“Practice should be a part of daily life. It is the key to quick success,” he noted.

Justice Narasimha also underscored the significance of mediation in resolving disputes, urging district judges to engage lawyers constructively and focus on amicable solutions.

Telangana High Court Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Pal said: “Challenges faced by the district judiciary cannot be solved through lectures alone — we need honest, open dialogue. We must learn from our past mistakes and foster a sportsman spirit in overcoming challenges.”