Telangana CM Revanth wants Bhu Bharati to be user-friendly

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is all set to launch the Bhu Bharati portal, replacing the Dharani portal, on April 14.

The CM held a review meeting with the officials on Bhu Bharathi portal on Saturday.

During the meeting, the CM instructed the officials to select three mandals, on pilot project basis, to create awareness among farmers and others, after launching the portal.

During the awareness campaigns officials should clear the doubts expressed by the people, he said while adding that they accept the suggestions and suggestions from the people to strengthen the portal and update it from time to time.

He also directed the officials to launch awareness campaigns across the state in all mandals after the pilot project is completed.

The CM also asked officials to ensure that the portal is user friendly with simple language that everyone should be able to understand. Revanth said that the website as well as the app should be managed “strictly and efficiently”.

He asserted that the Bhu Bharati portal will help in resolving land related issues and provide all information on land transactions in swift and efficient manner.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister V Seshadri, Revenue Secretary Jyothi Buddaprakash, CCLA Secretary M Makarand and other officials were present on the occasion.

Indiramma houses only for deserving people

Meanwhile, the chief minister made it clear that the only the poorest of the poor and the deserving beneficiaries will get Indiramma houses.

During a review meeting with the officials of Housing department, he said that Indiramma Committees should be careful in selecting beneficiaries at the village level and only deserving families should be selected.