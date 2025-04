HYDERABAD: Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has raised nearly Rs 10,000 crore through a private placement of senior secured, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures, using 400 acres of land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad as “pre-collateral”, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, the minister said the proceeds were used for welfare schemes, including the farm loan waiver (Rs 2,146 crore), Rythu Bharosa (Rs 5,443 crore), and a bonus for cultivating fine variety of rice (Rs 947 crore).

Dismissing the allegations made by BRS working president KT Rama Rao that ICICI Bank violated RBI norms and extended a loan to the state government, Sridhar Babu clarified that the private bank did not sanction any loan. It merely maintained an escrow account for the bond transaction.

“Since the debenture amount had to be deposited in a bank, it was placed with ICICI Bank. ICICI acted only as a merchant banker, not as a loaning agency. However, KTR is making baseless claims that ICICI sanctioned the loan,” the minister said.

He emphasised that the entire transaction was conducted in full compliance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations. The TGIIC raised the redeemable debentures from market investors at a competitive interest rate of 9.35% through mutual fund bonds.

Sridhar accuses KTR of misrepresenting valuation figures

“An independent valuation of the land was conducted by a debenture trustee on behalf of the investors and approved for mortgage,” Sridhar Babu explained.

He accused Rama Rao of misrepresenting the valuation figures, claiming the land was worth Rs 5,200 crore. He clarified that the certified valuation, conducted by a consultant associated with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India and the Commodity Research Bureau Index (CRBI), pegged the land value at Rs 20,563 crore. He dismissed Rama Rao’s inflated claim of Rs 30,000 crore as exaggerated.

Ruling out any irregularities, he stated, “These are rated, listed, senior, secured, redeemable, taxable, transferable, non-convertible debentures. Bonds worth Rs 9,995 crore were approved only after SEBI clearances. It’s all part of an integrated process.”