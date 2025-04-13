Telangana Skill University to launch English, soft skills initiative

HYDERABAD: Young India Skill University (YISU) is set to launch a new English and soft skills training initiative for final-year degree students from four government colleges, namely MVS Degree College and NTR College in Mahbubnagar, BRR College, Jedcherla and Government Degree College, Kodangal.

On Saturday, a four-member team from YISU, led by the vice-chancellor VLVSS Subba Rao visited Mahbubnagar to formulate an action plan for the initiative.

The programme has been titled Mahbubnagar Skills Training for Employment Readiness (MASTER).During a detailed meeting with the principals of all four colleges, it was decided that an initial assessment would be conducted for the 2,094 students entering their final year. Based on the assessment results, students will be graded into two categories: Basic and Basic Plus.

Specialised training in English and soft skills will then be delivered throughout the academic year, according to their proficiency levels and in coordination with the colleges’ schedules.

The programme is expected to be launched once the CSR donor funding is secured by Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, who initially proposed the initiative to YISU.