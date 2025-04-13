Telangana to set up industrial parks for women in all constituencies

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has announced that the state government would set up industrial parks in all constituencies exclusively for women.

On Saturday, he unveiled the brochure of the second edition of “Food A Fair” exhibition, which is scheduled to be held at HITEX from June 12 to 14.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said that the government has been creating favourable conditions for the establishment of food processing industries in the state.

“Investments worth over Rs 16,000 crore have already

been committed in this sector, and projects are at various stages of development. The state currently houses 14 special food processing zones spread across 7,150 acres. Priority will be given for establishing such facilities in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and towns,” the minister said.

Sridhar Babu further stated that more than 6,800 micro food processing units are already in operation in the state.

“The government will continue to provide financial support to new and aspiring entrepreneurs in this space,” he added.

He said that the “Food A Fair”exhibition is being organised jointly by the state government, HITEX Exhibitions and the Telangana Food Processing Society.

He noted that food producers, processing experts, packaging industry professionals, and chefs will participate in the event, engaging in intellectual discussions across various domains.