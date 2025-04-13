Two held for smuggling fake cotton seeds worth Rs 44 lakh

HYDERABAD: Vikarabad district Task Force along with their Karankote counterparts arrested two persons on Saturday for allegedly smuggling spurious cotton seeds worth Rs 44 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Nannapaneni Siva Nageswara Rao and Dasari Srinivas Rao, both natives of Andhra Pradesh. A third suspect, M Narayana Reddy, is absconding.

Vikarabad SP K Narayana Reddy stated that the team seized 22 quintals of fake cotton seeds stored in 75 plastic bags. The estimated market value of the seeds is around `44 lakh. This seizure saved about 22,000 acres of cotton crop from farmers being affected by the counterfeit seeds.

During interrogation, the arrested confessed that they had planned to bring in the fake cotton seeds ahead of the sowing season (Kharif), anticipating heightened surveillance by police and agricultural authorities in June. Their intent was to cheat unsuspecting farmers and make huge profits.

The police and agriculture department have urged farmers to remain cautious and avoid purchasing seeds from unknown individuals or unauthorised dealers.