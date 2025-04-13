Union Minister Bandi advises GHMC corporators to reject AIMIM in election

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has urged Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) corporators to reject the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the upcoming Hyderabad Local Authorities MLC poll.

On Saturday, Sanjay visited the Akashpuri Hanuman temple at the invitation of Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh.

Later addressing the media alongside Raja Singh, Sanjay issued a stern warning to corporators, stating that supporting AIMIM could unite the Hindu community against them in the next GHMC elections, risking backlash that might jeopardise their re-election.

He praised Raja Singh as a “kattar” (staunch) BJP activist dedicated to fostering Hindu unity, underscoring his grassroots influence. Shifting focus to the Public Distribution System (PDS), Bandi Sanjay claimed the superfine rice distributed in Telangana originates from central government reserves.

“This rice comes from Prime Minister Modi, procured by the Centre,” he asserted, challenging the state government to declare it doesn’t need central supplies.

He questioned BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s reluctance to name the BJP MP who he accuses of involvement in the Kancha Gachibowli land controversy. “People know who stands for their welfare and who indulges in corruption,” he remarked.