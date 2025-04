HYDERABAD: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi announced that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) would organise a protest meeting against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 on April 19 from 7 pm to 10 pm at Darussalam in Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Owaisi said the protest would be presided over by AIMPLB president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani. Several Muslim organisations from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, along with members of the Muslim Personal Law Board from both states, are expected to attend the meeting.

“The speakers will explain how the Waqf Amendment Act undermines Waqf properties and institutions,” Owaisi said, adding that the organisers were also in touch with the Waqf Committee. “If permitted, the committee members would also attend the meeting,” he said.