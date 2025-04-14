All districts across Telangana record above 40 degrees Celsius first time this summer

HYDERABAD: The state for the first time this summer recorded above 40°C maximum temperatures in all the 33 districts on Sunday.

As per the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) report, the highest maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Khammam and Nalgonda followed by 43.1 degrees Celsius in Mancherial.

The temperature was higher compared to the maximum temperature on the same day last year, when only three districts had recorded above 40 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius being reported in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Mercury levels also soared above 40 degrees Celsius for the first time this summer at several areas in Hyderabad, including Gajula Ramaram, Musheerabad, Moosapet, Kapra, Malakpet, Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Hayath Nagar, Charminar and Chandanagar.

The IMD on Sunday issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in the state as mercury levels are likely to increase by 2–3 degrees Celsius in the next three days. A trough runs from cyclonic circulation over northeast Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood to northeast Telangana across Chhattisgarh at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at isolated places for the next three days.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning for heatwave conditions for the districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam. Additionally, yellow alert has also been issued for thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) for the districts of Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Jangaon for the next two days.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will experience partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively. Surface winds are likely to be Northerlies with wind speeds around 04–08 kmph.