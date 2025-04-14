Archaeologists urge Telangana government to preserve ancient idols

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A group of archaeologists has requested the state government to preserve the 9th and 10th century Jain, Buddhist and Hindu sculptures at Lord Bheemeshwara Swamy and Kedareshwara Swamy temples, associated with Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada.

Archaeologist Sivanagi Reddy , along with local historian Sankepalli Nagendra Sharma, visited the temples on Sunday. Reddy asked the government to establish a site museum for the temples, like the ones at Bhadrachalam, Shirdi and Jogulamba temples.

He opined that several sculptures around the temples were damaged due to the negligence of the Archaeology department. He urged that a 1,200-year-old idol of Lord Ganesh at the front of Bheemeshwara temple be preserved.

He said that a portion of Kedareshwara temple has caved in and urged the Archaeology department to renovate it immediately.