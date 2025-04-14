Bird flu fears impact on poultry industry in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The recent bird flu fears in Telangana have significantly impacted the poultry industry, leading to farm closures, price fluctuations, and heightened biosecurity measures.

Nizamabad

Nearly 30 poultry farms in Nizamabad and 50–60% of farms in Kamareddy have shut down, according to Nizamabad District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer Dr M Rohith Reddy and Kamareddy District Officer Dr Sanjay Kumar. The closures have led to a chicken shortage, and farmers are waiting before resuming operations.

Dr Rohith Reddy pointed out that no bird flu cases have been confirmed in Nizamabad. “Suspected incidents were reported months ago in two locations, but lab tests returned negative. As a precaution, check posts have been set up at Kandukrthi (Renjal mandal) and Salura to restrict the entry of poultry and fodder from other states. Awareness programmes were conducted, and farmers have been advised to adopt scientific poultry management practices,” he said.

Meanwhile, chicken prices have increased. Following the flu scare, government departments supplied eggs to schools and pregnant women, with no complaints reported. Demand for country chicken has gone up in recent months, they said.

A recent survey by the Animal Husbandry department found that while layer farm owners suffered losses, poultry farmers associated with corporate companies were largely unaffected.

Nizamabad has 45 layer farms with a capacity of 11.25 lakh birds, with a yield cycle of 75 weeks. The district’s 140 poultry farms house 10.74 lakh birds, sent to market every 45 days. There are 5.52 lakh country chickens in the district. No other bird species were recorded, according to the survey.

Forest officials stated that no poaching or hunting incidents have been reported in recent times.

Dr Sanjay Kumar confirmed that there were no bird flu cases in the district. The district has 178 poultry farms and 45 layer farms with a combined capacity of 13.74 lakh birds. Around 50 to 60 farms are presently inactive, he said.