Congress has history of insulting Ambedkar: MoS Home Affairs Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: MoS Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday accused Congress of having a disgraceful history of insulting Dr BR Ambedkar — the architect of the Indian Constitution who, he said, illuminated the lives of the marginalised and helped make India the world’s largest democracy.

Taking part in celebrations on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti, Sanjay visited Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar, where he participated in a bike rally organised by BJP workers. Riding a himself and holding aloft pictures of Dr Ambedkar alongside saffron flags, he led the rally with slogans of “Jai Bhim” and “Jai BJP” echoing through the streets.

After cleaning the Ambedkar statue along with party activists, he accused the Congress of stooping to “unimaginable levels of disrespect” towards Ambedkar. “They denied him his final rites in Delhi, shifted his body to Mumbai and even sent the bill for air transport to his wife. What could be more disgraceful than that?” he asked.