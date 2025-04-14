Government to foster quantum innovation ecosystem in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Telangana, in collaboration with NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub (FTH), is set to launch a strategic initiative aimed at accelerating the quantum technology ecosystem in Hyderabad. This announcement coincides with the United Nations’ International Year of Quantum, which commemorates a century of advancements in quantum science and technology.​

On the eve of World Quantum Day, April 14, 2025, Telangana unveiled the Quantum Frontier Tech Charter. This initiative aspires to position Telangana as a leader in quantum technologies, focusing on areas such as quantum computing, communication, sensing, and security. The charter also emphasises quantum skilling and aims to address challenges across sectors like cybersecurity, healthcare, finance, materials science, and logistics.​

NITI Aayog’s FTH will play a pivotal role in this collaboration by providing strategic insights, recommending use cases, and facilitating global partnerships. The initiative will also involve the design of ambitious projects, sharing best practices, and contributing to governance structures.​

A collaborative model has been adopted, integrating contributions from NITI FTH, the government of Telangana, industry stakeholders, and prominent local partners such as IIIT Hyderabad and the Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India (QETCI). An Advisory Board comprising distinguished national and international experts from government, academia, and industry will oversee and guide the initiative.​