KMC outsourced workers demand payment of wages

HANAMKONDA: Eighty-six outsourced sanitation and security workers of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), Warangal, continued their indefinite strike, demanding the release of salaries allegedly pending for the last five months on Sunday. They began their strike last week.

The workers alleged that the concerned authorities have turned a blind eye, despite making several pleas and lamented that it has become hard to sustain their livelihood.

Speaking to TNIE, a KMC staff member, A Ramesh said, “Since the strike began, the KMC authorities deposited four months’ salaries, but the payment for the other five months is still pending. The officials stated that they would release it within 10 days.”

He also added that an agency recruited them to work at the KMC for a salary of Rs 18,000 per month, but they are only getting paid Rs 12,000. When the issue was raised with the concerned KMC officials, they stated that the money was being deducted for GST, PF and others.” He urged the state government to provide salaries on time.

Meanwhile, the KMC hostels are overflowing with garbage and lie in unhygienic conditions due to the strike.

Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) Principal Dr K Ramkumar Reddy was not available for comment when contacted by TNIE.