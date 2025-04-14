Legacy of land reforms in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

HYDERABAD: Over several decades, undivided Andhra Pradesh and the present-day Telangana have witnessed a series of landmark land reform legislations aimed at restructuring land ownership, empowering marginalised communities, protecting tribal land rights, regulating natural resources and reducing inequality in rural areas. These reforms also sought to modernise village-level administration and ensure equitable access to land. As the Telangana government gears up to introduce a new land legislation — the Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Land) Act, 2024 — on the occasion of the 134th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, architect of the Indian Constitution, here is a look back at some of the most significant post-Independence land laws that have shaped the region’s landscape:

Andhra Pradesh (Telangana Area) Tenancy and Agricultural Lands Act, 1950

Passed in the aftermath of the Telangana Armed Struggle, this Act was a pioneering step toward agrarian reform. It sought to dismantle feudal control by jagirdars and empower tenants. The legislation regulated land alienation, curtailed excessive sub-division, encouraged cooperative farming and allowed government intervention in land management

Andhra Tenancy Act, 1956

Applicable to the Andhra region, this Act focused primarily on rent regulation. It fixed rent based on crop type and irrigation but did not provide security of tenure, making it easier for landlords to evict tenants.

Andhra Pradesh (Andhra Area) Inams Abolition and Conversion to Ryotwari Act, 1956

This Act aimed to convert inam lands into ryotwari holdings. It also authorised tahsildars to reclassify land and grant permanent occupancy rights, restoring evicted tenants and providing legal clarity.

AP (Telangana Area) Abolition of Inams Act, 1955

Repealing earlier legislation like the Hyderabad Enfranchised Inams Act, this law abolished privileges enjoyed by inamdars and brought these lands under state control for redistribution.