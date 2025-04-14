Legacy of land reforms in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

HYDERABAD: Over several decades, undivided Andhra Pradesh and the present-day Telangana have witnessed a series of landmark land reform legislations aimed at restructuring land ownership, empowering marginalised communities, protecting tribal land rights, regulating natural resources and reducing inequality in rural areas. These reforms also sought to modernise village-level administration and ensure equitable access to land. As the Telangana government gears up to introduce a new land legislation — the Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Land) Act, 2024 — on the occasion of the 134th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, architect of the Indian Constitution, here is a look back at some of the most significant post-Independence land laws that have shaped the region’s landscape:
Andhra Pradesh (Telangana Area) Tenancy and Agricultural Lands Act, 1950
Passed in the aftermath of the Telangana Armed Struggle, this Act was a pioneering step toward agrarian reform. It sought to dismantle feudal control by jagirdars and empower tenants. The legislation regulated land alienation, curtailed excessive sub-division, encouraged cooperative farming and allowed government intervention in land management
Andhra Tenancy Act, 1956
Applicable to the Andhra region, this Act focused primarily on rent regulation. It fixed rent based on crop type and irrigation but did not provide security of tenure, making it easier for landlords to evict tenants.
Andhra Pradesh (Andhra Area) Inams Abolition and Conversion to Ryotwari Act, 1956
This Act aimed to convert inam lands into ryotwari holdings. It also authorised tahsildars to reclassify land and grant permanent occupancy rights, restoring evicted tenants and providing legal clarity.
AP (Telangana Area) Abolition of Inams Act, 1955
Repealing earlier legislation like the Hyderabad Enfranchised Inams Act, this law abolished privileges enjoyed by inamdars and brought these lands under state control for redistribution.
AP (Telangana Area) Prevention of Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holdings Act, 1956
Designed to prevent land fragmentation and promote consolidation of small plots, this Act aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity through viable landholdings and consolidation schemes with compensation provisions.
Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Areas Land Transfer Regulation, 1959
This regulation protected tribal land in Scheduled Areas by restricting transfers from tribals to non-tribals. It empowered the state to nullify illegal transfers and restore land to tribal owners
AP Ceiling on Agricultural Holdings Act, 1961
An early attempt to impose land ceilings, the Act proved ineffective due to high limits and exemptions, resulting in minimal land redistribution.
Land Transfer Regulation Act 1 of 1970
A stricter amendment to the 1959 Regulation, this Act rendered all tribal land transfers to non-tribals null and void unless explicitly approved by authorities.
AP Land Reforms (Ceiling on Agricultural Holdings) Act, 1973
A more stringent version of the 1961 Act, it imposed tighter ceiling limits and invalidated land transfers between 1971 and 1975 to curb benami transactions. Surplus land was redistributed primarily among SCs, STs and BCs.
AP Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers) Act, 1977
This law banned the transfer of land assigned to the landless poor, making it heritable but non-transferable. Violations could lead to state repossession and reassignment.
The Andhra Pradesh Abolition of Posts of Part-Time Village Officers Act, 1985
Aimed at dismantling the colonial-era system of hereditary officers (karnams, munsifs), this Act integrated these roles into the formal state revenue machinery to modernise local administration
The Telangana Water, Land and Trees Act, 2002
A key environmental regulation, it promoted sustainable natural resource management. The Act mandated permits for groundwater extraction, regulated tree felling, and encouraged rainwater harvesting, giving local authorities enforcement powers.
AP Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers) Act, 2007
This amendment allowed the state to reclaim assigned lands for public purposes like infrastructure and tourism. Critics argued that it diluted protections for Dalits and the poor by commodifying land assets.
Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Act, 2020
Introduced alongside the Dharani portal, this Act aimed at digitising land records. However, it failed to address issues like Sada Bainama and raised concerns over privacy, transparency and user awareness. Entrusting management to private entities sparked criticism, and the portal eventually faced widespread opposition. This became a powerful weapon for the then Opposition Congress to launch a widespread campaign against it. It was discontinued within five years of its inception.
Telangana Abolition of the Posts of Village Revenue Officers Act, 2020
In line with digitisation efforts, this Act formally abolished the VRO system, transferring responsibilities to higher-level officials and digital platforms like Dharani. The move was aimed at curbing corruption and reducing bureaucratic delays.
The Telangana Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Land) Act, 2024
Marking a significant leap toward land reform, this Act seeks to rectify flaws in previous systems and establish a tamper-proof, real-time digital record of land rights. It integrates registration, revenue records, survey data, and legal status into a unified digital platform. The Act aims to provide secure digital titles, reduce disputes and fraud and streamline land transactions.