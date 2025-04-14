Lite byte: Veiled jibes and virtual drama

Taking a swipe at the Opposition over the Kancha Gachibowli lands controversy, a Congress MP quipped that BRS leaders seem to have started a new social media trend — tagging senior Congress figures like Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal in their posts. Sources close to the MP hint that the jibe wasn’t just aimed at rivals from other parties. Apparently, it was also a veiled reference to certain top leaders within the party and government, who’ve been quietly airing their grievances to the high command. One of them, it’s whispered, even fired off an email to Rahul — in the dead of night.

Grumbling behind the green door

Something curious happened after a recent Cabinet sub-committee meeting. A group of ministers asked the bureaucrats and support staff to leave the room. What exactly was so top secret? Apparently, it was just a bit of grumbling and some brainstorming. According to a person in the know, one minister reportedly confided that the real topic behind those closed doors was pending bills. The ministers are said to have shared their frustration over delays and discussed how the sanctioning process could be fast-tracked.