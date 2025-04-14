Moulvi Yusufuddin: The man who took on the might of the British Empire and left it red-faced

HYDERABAD: In the annals of Hyderabad’s history, few figures played a more crucial role than Moulvi Syed Muhammad Yusufuddin, whose life intertwined with the political machinations of British India in the late 19th century. His career as a top administrative officer in the Nizam’s government was replete with intrigue, daring exploits and legal battles and offers a glimpse into the complexities of colonial-era diplomacy and the resilience of Hyderabad’s nobility.

Born into a distinguished family in Hyderabad, Moulvi Yusufuddin embarked on a career in public service. His acumen and dedication saw him rise from a junior Talukdar to the position of Subedar of Gulbarga. Beyond his administrative roles, Moulvi Yusufuddin was a man with a visionary mindset; he was the first to propose the construction of a dam at Srisailam to benefit vast tracts of farmland and pioneered the design of an Urdu-script typewriter.

The political landscape of the time was fraught with challenges. Following the demise of Nawab Afzal-ud-Dowlah in 1869, the infant Nawab Mir Mahbub Ali Khan ascended as the Sixth Nizam of Hyderabad. A Council of Regency managed the state’s affairs until the young Nizam came of age. However, the greed of the British, who had expanded their control all over India, was insatiable.

Central to their evil designs on Hyderabad was Berar, a fertile region in present-day Madhya Pradesh. Historically, the Nizam had ceded Berar to the British under agreements that were supposed to be temporary. Despite repeated appeals by the Hyderabad government for its return, the British remained unwilling to let go of such a prized catch.

The persistence of the Hyderabad government forced the British to propose a deal: they would develop Berar using its revenues and, to finance this, would facilitate loans to the Nizam through their network of moneylenders. However, these loans came with inflated costs and opaque accounting, plunging Hyderabad into a debt trap. The culmination of this financial manoeuvring was an agreement that required the Nizam to cede Berar in exchange for debt clearance — a pact secured under dubious circumstances, with allegations suggesting the Nizam was inebriated at the time of signing.