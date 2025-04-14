SLBC rescue operations continue on 50th day

HYDERABAD: The rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel continued on the 50th day on Sunday. Out of the eight workers trapped inside the tunnel on February 22, officials have retrieved two bodies so far. The rescue efforts for the remaining six workers are continuing.

Special Officer L Shiva Shankar said on Sunday that the boulders located in the tunnel were being transported outside with the help of an excavator and a loco train.

He held a review meeting at Domalapenta village in Amrabad mandal, Nagarkurnool district. Speaking to the media later, Shankar said that the rescue teams have been involved in the operations continuously over the last 51 days. The tunnel boring machine cutting, pumping of water, and transporting steel and other debris outside the tunnel is ongoing.

The path leading to the accident spot was being cleared on a war footing, he said, and added that every minute detail of the rescue operations is being discussed with experts on a daily basis. Officials of Singareni Collieries Company Limited, representatives of JP Associates and others were present during the meeting.