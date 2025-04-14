Telangana MLA Rajagopal demands ministerial post

NALGONDA: Claiming that deserving leaders were being sidelined, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Sunday alleged that certain people were obstructing his path to a ministerial post.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the oath-taking ceremony of market committee members in Choutuppal. Referring to senior Congress leader Kunduru Jana Reddy, he said, “He should be playing the role of Dharmaraja in Congress politics, but is instead acting like Dhritarashtra.”

When a party leader reportedly asked whether two ministers could come from the same family, Rajagopal pointed out that brothers Yusuf and Irfan Pathan played together for India. “Why should it be a problem if two family members hold ministerial posts in a state?” he asked.

He reiterated that the Congress leadership had assured him a ministerial berth if Chamakura Kiran Kumar Reddy was elected MP from Bhongir. “For me, a ministerial post is not a crown but a responsibility,” he said, adding that it was painful to have to keep asking for a post he believed he deserved. “I joined the Congress to defeat KCR, which I did. I carry myself with dignity — I don’t beg for positions.”