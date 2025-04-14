Telangana MLA Rajagopal demands ministerial post

NALGONDA: Claiming that deserving leaders were being sidelined, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Sunday alleged that certain people were obstructing his path to a ministerial post.
He was speaking on the sidelines of the oath-taking ceremony of market committee members in Choutuppal. Referring to senior Congress leader Kunduru Jana Reddy, he said, “He should be playing the role of Dharmaraja in Congress politics, but is instead acting like Dhritarashtra.”
When a party leader reportedly asked whether two ministers could come from the same family, Rajagopal pointed out that brothers Yusuf and Irfan Pathan played together for India. “Why should it be a problem if two family members hold ministerial posts in a state?” he asked.
He reiterated that the Congress leadership had assured him a ministerial berth if Chamakura Kiran Kumar Reddy was elected MP from Bhongir. “For me, a ministerial post is not a crown but a responsibility,” he said, adding that it was painful to have to keep asking for a post he believed he deserved. “I joined the Congress to defeat KCR, which I did. I carry myself with dignity — I don’t beg for positions.”
Rajagopal slammed the previous BRS government, saying it failed to pay salaries and did not reward capable leaders with ministerial posts. “Congress is a national party that stands with the poor and backward classes,” he said, admitting that some farmers are still waiting for loan waivers.
Taking aim at BRS, he said the pink party misled people for 10 years with its double-bedroom housing scheme. “In contrast, the Congress began construction of Indiramma houses within a year of coming to power,” he said.
He promised to ensure irrigation water reaches every acre in Munugode and claimed the subsidised rice scheme will be remembered in history books.
MP Kiran Kumar Reddy, who also attended the event, said the Congress government was focused on farmers’ welfare and people’s development after a decade-long gap. He confirmed that the Congress had indeed promised Rajagopal Reddy a ministerial post and urged the party to honour the promise.