Telangana to implement SC sub-categorisation from April 14

HYDERABAD: Telangana is set to implement the Scheduled Caste (SC) sub-categorisation starting April 14, coinciding with Ambedkar Jayanti. The state government is expected to issue a Government Order (GO) to officially implement the policy.

It may be recalled that the Legislative Assembly passed the Scheduled Castes (Rationalisation of Reservation) Bill, 2025, aimed at enabling sub-categorisation within SC reservations. With Governor Jishnu Dev Varma recently giving his assent to the Bill, the government is now going ahead with its implementation.

On Sunday, the Cabinet sub-committee on SC sub-categorisation, headed by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, met at the Secretariat to finalise the modalities for the GO. The meeting was attended by ministers including C Damodar Rajanarasimha, D Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar and member of the one-man commission Justice Shameem Akhtar.

Following the meeting, Uttam announced that the first copy of the GO would be submitted to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The sub-categorisation move fulfils a long-pending demand of the most vulnerable communities among the SCs. The movement began in 1994 in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, spearheaded by Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) president Manda Krishna Madiga.