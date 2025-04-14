Tell Modi to provide fine rice to poor: TPCC chief Mahesh to Minister Bandi

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday questioned Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar whether he had the courage to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the provision of superfine rice to the poor, 42% reservations for Backward Classes and the conduct of a nationwide caste census.

In a statement issued here, Mahesh Kumar once again challenged Sanjay to come for an open debate on the funds released to Telangana by the Centre. He alleged that BJP leaders G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, despite being Union ministers, were creating hurdles for the state at every step. He said the BJP was levelling baseless allegations against the state government and accused Sanjay of stooping to new lows despite holding a key position in the Union government.

Later in the day, Mahesh Kumar attended a protest rally organised by Muslim organisations against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.