Awareness on Bhu Bharati imperative: Telangana CM Revanth to collectors

HYDERABAD: Stating that the government has designed the newly launched Bhu Bharati Portal after a thorough study and research, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed district collectors to take up awareness programmes at the field level.

The collectors were asked to attend the meetings in every mandal and clarify doubts raised by the farmers in simple and understandable language on the functioning of the Bhu Bharati portal.

On Monday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a collectors conference at Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCHRD). During the conference, the Chief Minister gave certain orders to the collectors on the implementation of Bhu Bharati, Indiramma houses and the summer drinking water programme.

Saying that in the past, farmers were sent to the courts without paying attention to addressing the land revenue problems, the Chief Minister made it clear that the Bhu Bharati Act focused more on addressing the land-related issues by the Revenue department, and farmers and people should also be informed about the appeal system.

He instructed the Collectors to organise the Bhu Bharati Pilot Project meetings in Maddur in Narayanpet district, Nelakondapalli in Khammam district, Lingampeta in Kamareddy district and Venkatapur in Mulugu district. The CM said that Collectors should attend the meetings at the respective mandal centres involving the Revenue staff in every village. State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and other ministers will also attend the meetings, he added.

Meanwhile, stating that the Indiramma housing scheme has been taken up with great pride, the chief minister said that the mandal level committees should examine the list approved by the village level Indiramma houses committees and then the list should be sent to the district in-charge minister. The list of houses will be finalised only after the approval of the district in-charge minister, he said.

Revanth instructed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to appoint a special officer for each Assembly constituency to monitor the implementation of the scheme. The special officer will be the coordinator between the Indiramma committees, mandal committees, collectors and the in-charge minister. The CM also advised the senior officers who were previously appointed to the erstwhile districts to focus on the construction of Indiramma houses and to monitor the work with the collectors of the respective districts.