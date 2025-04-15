BRS, BJP unable to digest Congress Government’s achievements, says Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti

ADILABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Monday accused the BRS and BJP of attempting to create political chaos in the state, as they were unable to digest the Congress government’s welfare and social justice agenda.

Speaking at the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ public meeting organised by Mancherial MLA Premsagar Rao, he said that parties responsible for the state’s financial mismanagement were now targeting Congress for empowering Dalits, BCs and tribals through welfare schemes, caste census and SC sub-categorisation.

He said both BRS and BJP were resorting to conspiracies as they failed to stop the Congress government’s progressive initiatives. “Just as the Jai Andhra movement was used to derail land reforms initiated by former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao, these parties are now trying to obstruct Congress’s social reform agenda,” he said.

Social change is the Congress’ core principle, Vikramarka said, adding that caste census was carried out to ensure proportional distribution of welfare. “The chief minister and Cabinet are committed to this principle. A resolution was passed in the Assembly and a dharna staged in New Delhi demanding a nationwide caste census,” he added.

Vikramarka also echoed Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s stand that India’s wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few crony capitalists and must be redistributed. “Rahul Gandhi’s vision is our direction. The entire state Cabinet is working to realise it.”