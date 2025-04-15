BRS, BJP unable to digest Congress Government’s achievements, says Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti
ADILABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Monday accused the BRS and BJP of attempting to create political chaos in the state, as they were unable to digest the Congress government’s welfare and social justice agenda.
Speaking at the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ public meeting organised by Mancherial MLA Premsagar Rao, he said that parties responsible for the state’s financial mismanagement were now targeting Congress for empowering Dalits, BCs and tribals through welfare schemes, caste census and SC sub-categorisation.
He said both BRS and BJP were resorting to conspiracies as they failed to stop the Congress government’s progressive initiatives. “Just as the Jai Andhra movement was used to derail land reforms initiated by former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao, these parties are now trying to obstruct Congress’s social reform agenda,” he said.
Social change is the Congress’ core principle, Vikramarka said, adding that caste census was carried out to ensure proportional distribution of welfare. “The chief minister and Cabinet are committed to this principle. A resolution was passed in the Assembly and a dharna staged in New Delhi demanding a nationwide caste census,” he added.
Vikramarka also echoed Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s stand that India’s wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few crony capitalists and must be redistributed. “Rahul Gandhi’s vision is our direction. The entire state Cabinet is working to realise it.”
Announcing developmental projects, Bhatti said the Babasaheb Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella project would soon be inaugurated to provide irrigation. He highlighted schemes like Indira Giri Jala Vikas for tribals, Young India Integrated Schools worth Rs 11,600 crore and industrial parks for women entrepreneurs.
He said the government aims to make one crore women crorepatis through Rs 1 lakh crore in interest-free loans over five years. In the first year alone, Rs 21,000 crore has been sanctioned. On employment, Vikramarka said 56,000 posts have been filled, and another Rs 9,000 crore has been allocated under the Rajiv Yuva Vikas scheme. Sanction letters will be distributed on June 2, Telangana Formation Day, he mentioned.
The Congress government has also waived farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh (Rs 21,000 crore), started fine rice distribution to 3.1 crore people and provided free power up to 200 units to 59 lakh families, the deputy chief minister said.
“Works worth Rs 1,000 crore were inaugurated today alone. This is just the beginning for development of Mancherial,” Vikramarka said.