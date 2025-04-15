Family of three killed in road mishap in Telangana

JANGAON: Three members of a family were killed on the spot in a road accident on Monday evening on National Highway 163, on the outskirts of Raghavapur village under the Station Ghanpur police station limits.

According to Station Ghanpur police, the deceased were identified as Srinu, his wife Ramana Kumari, and their daughter Anusha, residents of Gajularamaram, Hyderabad. The family was travelling from Hanamkonda to Hyderabad when the accident occurred.

Three others from the same family sustained injuries. They were identified as Srinivas Rao, his wife Anthalakshmi, and their son Aravind. The family had visited the Kaleshwaram temple and was returning to Hyderabad after offering prayers.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Station Ghanpur inspector G Venu and sub-inspector B Vinay Kumar, along with their team, rushed to the scene. The accident caused a traffic jam extending over two kilometers along the Warangal-Hyderabad highway. Police diverted vehicles to alternative routes and later used an earthmover to clear the wreckage and restore traffic flow.

Speaking to the media, Vinay Kumar said Srinu was driving the car when he lost control and collided with a moving truck near Raghavapur village. Srinu, Ramana Kumari, and Anusha died instantly, while the three injured were initially taken to Jangaon District Government Hospital for treatment.