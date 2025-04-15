Fire at Hyatt: Sunrisers Hyderabad team leave in the nick of time

HYDERABAD: Panic spread among visitors and citizens alike after a fire broke out at the popular Park Hyatt hotel in Banjara Hills on Monday, allegedly due to a short circuit.

Thick smoke emanated from one of the rooms of the hotel. Firefighters plunged into action and doused the fire within three hours.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the building around 8.45 am.

Official sources stated that when the fire broke out, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team was also present at the hotel.

The incident took place in the steam sauna room on the first floor.

The SRH team, which was staying on the fifth floor, “was not evacuated, but they left as scheduled for their away match in Mumbai,” a Hyatt India spokesperson clarified.

Videos of the incident have surfaced on social media.