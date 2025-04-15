Online betting in Telangana: Losses, loans, lives cut short

HYDERABAD: In the quiet hours before dawn, Kaligota Akash cradled his five-month-old son, tears mingling with desperate whispers. “Call me daddy,” he pleaded, knowing the infant’s silence was a final, cruel reminder of the life he was leaving behind.

Hours later, the 22-year-old succumbed to poison, a victim not just of his despair but of an invisible predator: online betting apps. His story — a sole breadwinner drowning in debt and parents shattered by loss — presents the grim reality, where digital gambling’s allure has turned phones into weapons and dreams into obituaries.

A native of Akula Kondur village in Nizamabad district, Akash consumed pesticide on March 26 and succumbed to it on April 1, leaving behind his five-month-old son and elderly adoptive parents.

“We thought he was watching movies,” his father, Kaligota Gangaram, a daily wage labourer, murmured, his voice heavy with the grief of a truth discovered too late. To his generation, a phone was a harmless diversion. But for his son Akash, it became a portal to ruin: betting apps siphoning loans, hope and finally, life.

According to his father, Akash had become addicted to online betting and had taken loans to place bets. “On the day he consumed poison, he had lost `20,000,” Gangaram told TNIE. “We never knew there were games on the phone that could kill people. We only learnt the truth after he was hospitalised,” he added, breaking down.

Gangaram said Akash was their only child, adopted two decades ago. “I gave him the best education I could, even put him in an English-medium school. But now, we are left in unimaginable pain,” he said.

According to the complaint filed with the police, Akash had been betting through apps and dabbling in ‘colour trading’ for the past three years, losing a significant amount of borrowed money. Though a complaint was filed, Nizamabad police said they did not find betting apps on his phone or any suspicious transactions in his bank account. “We are still investigating,” a senior officer told TNIE.

Recent rise in cases

Akash’s death is not an isolated case. Despite the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the state government on March 30 to crack down on illegal online betting, at least three other similar suicides have been reported recently.