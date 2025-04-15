PM Modi accuses Congress of destroying forests, says Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, on Monday took objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the Telangana government was destroying the environment by felling trees on the contentious 400 acres at Kancha Gachibowli near the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

Vikramarka described Modi’s comments as an attempt to divert people’s attention from SC sub-categorisation and enhancement of BC reservations to 42 per cent.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant at Kali village in Haryana, the prime minister on Monday alleged that the Congress government in Telangana forgot the promises it made to the people during the elections.

“The Congress government in Telangana is busy clearing forests with bulldozers. The Telangana government is damaging nature and endangering wildlife. This is the working style of the Congress. While the BJP government in Haryana is setting up biogas plants (under GOBARdhan - Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan scheme), the Congress government in Telangana is destroying nature and forests.”

“There are two models of governance in front of you. One is the Congress model, which runs on lies. Another is the BJP model, which runs on the basis of truth and our dream is to make Viksit Bharat,” he added.