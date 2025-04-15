Second fire in week at Telangana's Nizamabad dump yard

NIZAMABAD : In the second such incident within a week, a fire broke out at the NMC garbage dumping yard in Nagaram late on Sunday. Thick smoke from the site led to suffocation among residents in the nearby areas. Some of them were hospitalised and discharged later that night.

The incident sparked protests on Monday morning, with locals blocking roads using stones and tents to prevent garbage trucks from entering the yard. The vehicles were diverted to a parking area near the railway station. Tension prevailed in the area from 9 pm on Sunday to 1.30 am on Monday.

Residents of DS Colony, Tailors’ Colony and 300 Quarters — located near the dumping yard, which is close to 1,200 houses — are demanding that the facility be relocated. They claimed such incidents were recurring, especially during summer, and posed serious health risks.

NMC Commissioner S Dileep Kumar held discussions with the residents but was unable to reach a resolution. Speaking to the media, he ruled out the possibility of shifting the yard. “Relocation is not in my hands. However, we will take measures to control fires and reduce smoke,” he said.

The commissioner said three water tankers and a 15-member team were deployed to manage the situation. “We are finalising a proposal to equip water tankers with modern firefighting gear. With an estimated cost of `9 lakh, the proposal will be sent to the District Collector and NMC Special Officer Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu for approval,” he said.

NMC Assistant Commissioner M Jayakumar told TNIE that a `25 crore bio-mining project had been initiated to clear legacy waste, with the work expected to be completed in 18 months. “Once that is done, we will be able to manage regular garbage effectively,” he said, adding that there was no government land nearby for an alternative yard, and surrounding villages had not permitted land use for dumping.

CPM Nizamabad city committee member B Sujatha demanded that the yard be shifted at least 6–8 km away to reduce health hazards. “It is currently just 1 km from residential areas. Officials must prioritise public health while making such decisions,” she said.