Sitarama project pillar collapses in Telangana

KHAMMAM: A super passage pillar constructed as part of the Sitarama Project in Mulakalapalli mandal collapsed on Monday, damaging the revetment along the main canal. The structure was located on the 48-km stretch of the canal between Aswapuram and Mulakalapalli.

Irrigation officials attributed the collapse to substandard soil conditions. The 75-metre-long super passage, built to divert rainwater from nearby hills without affecting canal flow, was supported by four pillars — one of which gave way.

No water was flowing in the canal at the time, averting a larger disaster. Officials acknowledged that if water had been present, the entire structure might have failed, potentially causing severe erosion.

This is not the first such incident. Last year, a similar erosion occurred between Pump House 1 and 2 near Kotturu.

The contractor responsible for the original construction has been asked to rebuild the damaged pillar. While officials claimed the reconstruction is manageable, they said preventive measures will be implemented to avoid future failures.