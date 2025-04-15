Telangana Bhadrakali temple set for major facelift on lines of Madurai Meenakshi shrine

HANAMKONDA : Drawing inspiration from the renowned Meenakshi temple in Madurai, the historic Bhadrakali temple will soon undergo a major transformation.

Sources said that in the 1980s, the temple’s then chief priest, BS Ganesh Shastri, had appealed for its development. Though a Congress-led government had sanctioned Rs 54 crore for the construction of Mada Veedhulu (circumambulatory paths) and Raja Gopurams (grand entrance towers), little progress was made.

Now, the state government has revived the project. District in-charge minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha recently laid the foundation stone for the Mada Veedhulu to be developed at Rs 30 crore. The works are progressing at a brisk pace, officials said, adding that they are expected to be completed before the onset of the monsoon.