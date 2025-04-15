Telangana Bhadrakali temple set for major facelift on lines of Madurai Meenakshi shrine

HANAMKONDA : Drawing inspiration from the renowned Meenakshi temple in Madurai, the historic Bhadrakali temple will soon undergo a major transformation.
Sources said that in the 1980s, the temple’s then chief priest, BS Ganesh Shastri, had appealed for its development. Though a Congress-led government had sanctioned Rs 54 crore for the construction of Mada Veedhulu (circumambulatory paths) and Raja Gopurams (grand entrance towers), little progress was made.
Now, the state government has revived the project. District in-charge minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha recently laid the foundation stone for the Mada Veedhulu to be developed at Rs 30 crore. The works are progressing at a brisk pace, officials said, adding that they are expected to be completed before the onset of the monsoon.
The remaining Rs 24 crore has been allocated for the Raja Gopurams. For their construction, the Endowments department has consulted sculptors and architects associated with the Meenakshi temple in Madurai to ensure traditional aesthetics and precision.
Ahead of the Gopuram construction, the engineering wing of the Endowments department levelled the temple premises on all four sides to align with the required height. A portion of the hillock at the rear of the temple was also cleared to make way for the Mada Veedhulu.
The officials say the facelift has also led to a rise in footfall, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit. On auspicious days, over 20,000 devotees visit the shrine, while the daily average ranges between 5,000 and 10,000.
Speaking to TNIE, KUDA Executive Engineer S Bheem Rao said, “We are preparing to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) under the Union government’s PRASAD scheme to secure more funds for temple development. Endowments officials will also forward a separate DPR for the Raja Gopurams.”