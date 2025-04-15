Telangana Gig Workers Welfare Act to come into force from May 1

HYDERABAD: The state government will implement the Gig and Platform Workers Welfare Act from May 1, marking International Workers’ Day. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to make necessary arrangements and place the draft bill in the public domain to seek public opinion before finalising it.

On Monday, the chief minister held a meeting with gig workers union representatives, along with Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, State Planning Board Vice Chairman Chinna Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretaries Ramakrishna Rao, Jayesh Ranjan, Sanjay Kumar and other officials at the Secretariat.

The Labour department has already prepared the draft of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Bill to provide welfare, job security, insurance facilities and other rights to workers. Officials briefed the CM on issues to be included in the bill. Revanth suggested several changes and additions to ensure the Act prioritises worker welfare and encourages coordination between companies and aggregators. He instructed that the draft bill be uploaded online to gather public feedback.

Nearly 4 lakh gig workers are employed in food delivery, cab driving and package deliveries across the state. The chief minister said suggestions and objections should be accepted from all sections. He asked officials to carry out the final exercise on the draft by April 25, taking all concerns into account.

Recalling the election promise to introduce a law ensuring the safety and welfare of gig and platform workers, Revanth noted that Telangana was the first in the country to implement accident insurance for gig workers. The government had issued orders on December 30, 2023, to provide accident insurance of `5 lakh in case of death of a gig or platform worker. He stressed that the new law should serve as a model for the nation.

Meanwhile, following the CM’s instructions, the Labour department has placed the draft bill in the public domain.