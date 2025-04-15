Telangana HC Justice Sujoy call on citizens to safeguard Constitution

HYDERABAD: Acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Justice Sujoy Paul, on Monday, emphasised the collective duty of citizens to safeguard the Indian Constitution, calling for constitutional vigilance beyond political or judicial boundaries.

Speaking at the 134th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, Justice Paul said, “Every citizen must take up the task as their personal responsibility.” Drawing from the Preamble, he reminded the audience that the Constitution was given by the people, hence they are its true guardians.

Using an analogy, he compared the Constitution to the Ganga: “The water at Gangotri is pure, but it gets polluted as it flows. The Constitution, too, started pure. We must prevent impurities from creeping in.”

Justice Surepalli Nanda described Dr Ambedkar as a visionary who fought against inequality and gave India a noble Constitution. “Delivering social welfare and justice is the true tribute to Babasaheb. A life of dignity must be assured to all,” she said.

Justice Nandikonda Narasinga Rao, Additional Advocate General T Rajanikanth Reddy, and several legal luminaries were present on the occasion.