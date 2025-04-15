Telangana to host Bharat Summit-2025 on April 25

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government will host Bharat Summit-2025 for two days beginning April 25. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu made an official announcement to this effect on Monday.

The summit is being organised in collaboration with Samruddha Bharat Foundation to mark the 70th anniversary of the historic Bandung Conference that laid the foundation for the Non-Aligned Movement.

The theme of the summit, ‘Delivering Global Justice’, echoes the call for NYAY (justice) championed by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

On Monday, the ministers unveiled the logo as former external affairs minister and CWC member Salman Khurshid, AICC Telangana In-charge and former MP Meenakshi Natarajan, CWC permanent invitee Gurdeep Sappal, and Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda joined the event via video conference.

Speaking to reporters later, the deputy CM said that the summit is set to bring together over 450 global delegates from more than 100 countries, including corporate heads, key ministers, policy-makers, academics, and civil society leaders, along with representatives from 25 international think tanks.

Party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi will attend the summit on both days.

Vikramarka said that nearly 100 progressive parties, 40-50 ministers, 50 senators and MPs, numerous heads of parties, and nearly 100 sectoral experts will engage in bilateral discussions.

He said: “We hope the Bharat Summit transforms into a permanent platform for all progressive forces who are committed to a democratic, liberal, and just world order. We are extremely thankful to the Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar for extending all the required support for the summit, which will take Telangana to the top in the next 25 years.”

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said that they are pleased to host such an important summit at a time when the world is going through geopolitical, economic, and democratic upheavals. The summit will honour India’s legacy in global peace and justice as well as position Telangana as a modern-day meeting ground for global thinkers, reformers, and changemakers, he added.