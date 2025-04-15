Telangana to host Bharat Summit-2025 on April 25

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government will host Bharat Summit-2025 for two days beginning April 25. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu made an official announcement to this effect on Monday.
The summit is being organised in collaboration with Samruddha Bharat Foundation to mark the 70th anniversary of the historic Bandung Conference that laid the foundation for the Non-Aligned Movement.
The theme of the summit, ‘Delivering Global Justice’, echoes the call for NYAY (justice) championed by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
On Monday, the ministers unveiled the logo as former external affairs minister and CWC member Salman Khurshid, AICC Telangana In-charge and former MP Meenakshi Natarajan, CWC permanent invitee Gurdeep Sappal, and Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda joined the event via video conference.
Speaking to reporters later, the deputy CM said that the summit is set to bring together over 450 global delegates from more than 100 countries, including corporate heads, key ministers, policy-makers, academics, and civil society leaders, along with representatives from 25 international think tanks.
Party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi will attend the summit on both days.
Vikramarka said that nearly 100 progressive parties, 40-50 ministers, 50 senators and MPs, numerous heads of parties, and nearly 100 sectoral experts will engage in bilateral discussions.
He said: “We hope the Bharat Summit transforms into a permanent platform for all progressive forces who are committed to a democratic, liberal, and just world order. We are extremely thankful to the Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar for extending all the required support for the summit, which will take Telangana to the top in the next 25 years.”
IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said that they are pleased to host such an important summit at a time when the world is going through geopolitical, economic, and democratic upheavals. The summit will honour India’s legacy in global peace and justice as well as position Telangana as a modern-day meeting ground for global thinkers, reformers, and changemakers, he added.
“Through this summit, we will be discussing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s development vision of Telangana Rising and how investors and entrepreneurs could invest in the state from across the world. We hope Bharat Summit becomes an annual feature, and the Telangana government can support this initiative in the future,” Sridhar Babu said.
Salman Khurshid hoped this would become an annual feature for all progressives. Under former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao, Manmohan Singh, and numerous other leaders, India has always played a leading role in global affairs—whether it was the NAM, the anti-colonial movement, the anti-apartheid movement, the non-proliferation movement, or providing humanitarian assistance to the world, he said.
Sam Pitroda said, “Today, the world is at a crossroads. Democracy is being derailed and the world is reverting to primordial rules of statecraft. The world also seems to be splitting into spheres of influence and economic blocs.
As a result, inequalities are mushrooming with trade wars, crony capitalism, and slashing of welfare expenditure, undermining of civic rights, and the demolition of the laws underpinning the liberal world order. At such a time, India needs to once again show the world that there exists a middle and moral ground. Through the Bharat Summit, we hope to start a global progressive movement. I am happy that the Telangana Government will institutionalise this platform.”
Key topics of meet
Economic Justice
Political Justice
Social Justice
Gender Justice
Youth Justice
Ecological and climate Justice
Peace
Pluralism
Diversity and multilateralism