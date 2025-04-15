Trapped in parked car, two children die of suffocation in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, two children died of suffocation after allegedly getting trapped inside a closed car in Damaragidda village under Chevella police station limits on Monday.

The deceased, Tanmaya Shree (5) and Abhinaya Shree (4), were cousins and daughters of two sisters who had come to visit their grandparents’ village.

Chevella police said the family had come to the village for the maternal uncle’s wedding arrangements. While the adults were busy, the children were playing at the house. During this time, they entered an unlocked car parked there, and may have locked themselves in.

After about 40 minutes, family members started looking for the children and found them unconscious inside the locked car. They were pulled out and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead due to suffocation.

Police said the children were found in the car around 2 pm. No complaint has been filed in the matter so far.