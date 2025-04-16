BRS MLA’s ‘builders want government toppled’ claim invites Congress leaders’ ire

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress on Tuesday gave a strong counter to BRS MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy’s politically charged statement that builders, industrialists, and real-estate developers were demanding that the government be toppled at any cost. The Congress leaders, including ministers, attributed these statements to BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speaking at a BRS meeting in Siddipet district, Prabhakar Reddy had said, “Industrialists are offering to provide the expenses to get MLAs to topple the government. Their only demand is to topple the government.”

Responding to this statement, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that the former CM’s thought process was revealed through Prabhakar Reddy’s voice. “Prabhakar Reddy is the soul of KCR,” he added.

“After the enforcement of Bhu Bharati, the BRS leaders are scared that their illegal land transactions would see the light of the day. They are also scared that the government is going to take back the ill-gotten lands,” he said.

Stating that there is no place for plutocracy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that industrialists who don’t want reservations for underprivileged, backward, and marginalised communities would make such statements.

He said that the law will take its own course with regard to Prabhakar Reddy’s comments.

Issuing a strong warning to Prabhakar Reddy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the government will not sit idle if such an attempt is made by the BRS.

TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the small or big contractors cannot topple the Congress government.