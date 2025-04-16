CEA vows to support Telangana in meeting ever-increasing power demand

HYDERABAD: Central Electricity Authority (CEA) chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad on Tuesday assured all cooperation to Telangana power utilities for meeting the ever-increasing power demand in the state.

During a meeting with state energy officials, the CEA chief discussed power supply, resource plan, renewable energy targets of the state, the ongoing projects and others. Energy secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Transco CMD Krishna Bhaskar, SPDCL CMD Musharraf Ali Faruqui, NPDCL CMD Varun Reddy and others attended the meeting.

The officials explained that power demand has been increasing consistently due to the developmental activities taken up by the state government.

They said that the power utilities were implementing green energy and renewable purchase obligation (RPO).

Though the CEA mentioned in its resource adequacy plan that Telangana’s peak demand would be 16,877 MW in FY 2025, it recorded 17,162 MW demand on March 20 this year. The CEA report mentioned that the peak demand would touch 24,215 MW by FY 2030 and reach 31,809 MW by FY 2035. The peak demand would touch 9,089 MW by FY 2030 in Hyderabad, the CEA report added.

The state government officials told the CEA chairperson that they would reach the targets of renewable purchase obligation (RPO) by encouraging solar, wind and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and other practices. The officials wanted the CEA to revise its resource adequacy plan for 2024–25 to 2034–35, as the power demand has been increasing in the state beyond expectations due to vast developmental activities in the state.

They also wanted the CEA to increase the capacity of the state under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme.