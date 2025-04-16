Congress relying on land, liquor sales to run government: Telangana BJP chief Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Coal and Mines Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday accused the Telangana government of relying on revenue from land and liquor sales to run the administration.

Alleging that the Revanth Reddy government violated the Forest (Conservation) Act, he wondered why trees in the University of Hyderabad (UoH) were cut down without permission from the GHMC while one cannot chop a tree in one’s own house without approval from a competent authority.

In an informal chat with the media at the state BJP office here, Kishan asserted that no BJP-run state sells lands.

Responding to a query on appointment of a new BJP state chief, he said in a lighter vein that the media seems to be more eager than the party itself and added that all the party programmes and activities are being carried out in a comprehensive manner.

Kishan, meanwhile, clarified that the Modi government has not made any decision on the issue of delimitation of Lok Sabha/Assembly segments. “Why would we make an anti-South decision when we want to strengthen the BJP in the South?” he wondered and maintained that the saffron party would gain nothing immediately if the Telangana government were to collapse.

He expressed confidence that the people of Telangana will give a clear verdict in the upcoming local body elections.

On the issue of Congress’ demand for enhancing BC reservations, he said that the BJP would take its own independent decisions at the right time.

Regarding the Waqf Act, he accused certain people of supporting the land mafia under the guise of opposing the Act. He clarified that the Waqf Act aims to deliver justice to poor Muslims. Expressing confidence in the BJP winning the upcoming local body elections in Hyderabad, he said that the party will reach out to voters of all backgrounds and seek their support.