Heatwave declared disaster in Telangana, ex gratia increased to Rs 4 lakh

HYDERABAD: The state government has declared heatwave as a state-specific disaster and decided to offer an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of persons who die due to heatwave or sunstroke.

Special Chief Secretary for Disaster Management, Arvind Kumar, issued orders to this effect on Tuesday.

The orders stated that as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) criteria, a heatwave is considered when the maximum temperature at a station reaches at least 40ºC with a departure from normal of 5ºC to 6ºC. A severe heatwave is declared when the departure from normal is 7ºC or more. The IMD specifies that when the actual maximum temperature remains 45 degrees Celsius or more, irrespective of the normal maximum temperature, a heatwave should be declared.

It also noted that the IMD has informed that during the April to June hot weather season, an above-normal number of heatwave days is likely across most parts of the north and east peninsula, central India, east India and the plains of northwest India. Above-normal heatwave days are expected in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and the northern parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.