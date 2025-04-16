Mentally disabled deprived of treatment in Telangana by rules that serve little purpose

NALGONDA: Over the past five years, hundreds of mentally disabled persons in the erstwhile Nalgonda district have passed away deprived of treatment due to rules that are seen more as hurdles than serving any purpose.

Most of these unfortunate human beings had spent their last days in various charitable trusts and ashrams in the district, abandoned by their families or having left their homes unaware of their actions.

D Vanaja and D Srinivas, who run the Annapurna Charitable Trust, told TNIE that volunteers frequently bring mentally disabled people from the streets to their facility, where they are provided daily care, food and basic medical attention. However, the lack of access to long-term treatment is the main stumbling block to providing the patients a fighting chance.

Vanaja and Srinivas said that the Institute of Mental Health at Erragadda in Hyderabad is the only government facility offering long-term psychiatric treatment. However, admission requires a complex legal process, including a referral from a psychiatrist, a police FIR, a magistrate’s order, and crucially, an Aadhaar card. This invariably renders a majority of the homeless mentally disabled ineligible for admission as they are often unaware of their origins and lack identification.

An official from the Erragadda Mental Hospital told TNIE that long-term treatment for mentally ill persons, particularly those requiring care for over a month, is only possible after a police FIR and magistrate certification. For milder cases, patients may be admitted as inpatients for up to a month, but beyond that, legal documentation is essential. Here is where the crux of the problem lies.

Efforts to obtain Aadhaar cards for these individuals are invariably futile. Srikanth, a Seva Bharathi volunteer, explained that many were rejected due to already having Aadhaar cards issued in the past. Reissuing these cards requires an OTP sent to the mobile number registered during the initial enrolment—a piece of information often lost, Srikanth says.