Mounting debts, crop loss drive Telangana farmer to suicide

MULUGU: A 50-year-old farmer attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at his agricultural field in Mangapet mandal, Mulugu district, on Friday, reportedly because he was distressed over crop loss caused by unseasonal rains and mounting debts. He died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hanamkonda on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Y Narsimha Rao, a resident of Malluru village. According to the deceased’s son Kalyan, Narsimha Rao cultivated paddy on 15 acres of land by borrowing Rs 18 lakh from private financiers. But the crop was soaked and damaged due to unseasonal rains in the mandal.

He added that, worried over the crop failure and increased debt burden, his father took the extreme step. They had found Narsimha Rao unconscious at the field and rushed him to the Mulugu Government Hospital for treatment. Later, he was shifted to the private hospital for better treatment and died after four days of treatment.

Speaking to the media, Mangapet Sub-inspector (SI) M Suresh said that a case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS and the body was shifted to the Mulugu Government Hospital for postmortem.