Saraswati Pushkaralu website, app out

On Tuesday, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha launched the Saraswathi Pushkaralu website and mobile app, along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.
Ministers Konda Surekha and D Sridhar Babu launch the website on Tuesday.Photo | Express
HYDERABAD: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha stated that the free bus rides for women have led to an increase in temple revenues, as more women are now visiting temples.

On Tuesday, she launched the Saraswathi Pushkaralu website and mobile app, along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

Speaking to reporters, the minister stated pushkaralu will be held from May 15 to 26 at Kaleshwaram. “The government is expecting 50,000 to 1 lakh devotees to take a holy dip during the 12-day event,” she said, adding, “The government is spending Rs 35 crore for arrangements and facilities for devotees.”

She also mentioned that a tent city with 100 rooms is being developed, and TGSRTC will operate special buses to Kaleshwaram for pilgrims.

