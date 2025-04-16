Telangana CM leaves for seven-day investment tour of Japan

Telangana

The CM will lead the official delegation at the Osaka World Expo 2025.
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday began a seven-day visit to Japan, where he is scheduled to meet representatives of various multinational companies, industrialists, and investors to attract investments to Telangana.

Notably, the CM will meet representatives of the Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport and Urban Development and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The CM will lead the official delegation at the Osaka World Expo 2025. IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and officials are accompanying the CM. They are scheduled to return to Hyderabad on April 23.

The itinerary

  • April 16: Arrival in Tokyo

  • April 17: Meetings with Sony Group, JICA, JETRO, Japan Bio Industry Association

  • April 18: Meetings with CEOs of Toyota, Toshiba, Aisin, NTT Corp; visit to Sumida Riverfront

  • April 19: Visit Mount Fuji and Arakurayama Sengen Park

  • April 20: To meet Kitakyushu mayor on Eco-town project

  • April 21: Inauguration of the World Expo in Yumeshima. Business Round Table meeting

  • April 22: Hiroshima Japan–India Chapter business lunch, visit HIT and Mazda Motors

