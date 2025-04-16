Telangana CM leaves for seven-day investment tour of Japan

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday began a seven-day visit to Japan, where he is scheduled to meet representatives of various multinational companies, industrialists, and investors to attract investments to Telangana.

Notably, the CM will meet representatives of the Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport and Urban Development and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The CM will lead the official delegation at the Osaka World Expo 2025. IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and officials are accompanying the CM. They are scheduled to return to Hyderabad on April 23.

The itinerary