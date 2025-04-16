Telangana government releases Rs 20 crore for housing scheme beneficiaries

HYDERABAD: The state government has released Rs 20.19 crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to 2,019 beneficiaries who have completed basement construction under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh each to 12 beneficiaries.

Housing and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that out of the 70,122 houses sanctioned under the pilot project, the basement construction has been completed for 2,019 houses, while work has begun on 13,500 houses. He directed officials to expedite the construction process.

“The government provides Rs 1 lakh upon completion of the basement, Rs 1.25 lakh after wall construction, Rs 1.75 lakh after laying the slab and the remaining Rs 1 lakh upon completion of the house,” the minister explained.

The minister added that beneficiaries no longer need to wait for officials to inspect the construction site. Instead, they can upload photographs of the construction progress through a mobile app for faster verification and fund disbursement.

He also advised beneficiaries to build homes between 400 sqft and 600 sqft in size for optimal benefit.